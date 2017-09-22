UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 injured in Longview wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 injured in Longview wreck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Longview Police Department Source: Longview Police Department
Source: Longview Police Department Source: Longview Police Department
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

An accident on Eastman Road in Longview Friday night resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the Longview Police Department stated that officers were responding to a major wreck in the 3000 block N. Eastman Road that involved two vehicles, one of which was in a ditch.

Investigations indicated that Christa Wilson, 32, pulled out of the parking lot of Target and was ejected from the vehicle she was driving as a result of the accident. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was also involved in the accident. Chad Malone, 19, was driving the vehicle northbound inside the lane. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the front seat with Malone was Rylee Malone, 17, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died Sunday morning from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, was a backseat passenger of the Camaro. She is the one fatality as a result of this accident. Her family has been notified.

Eastman Road became available to traffic again around midnight.

The Longview Police Department says, "Brad Bell is still gathering and compiling information from this accident. He is asking for anyone with information to contact him at 903-237-1188, 903-431-6079, or by email at bbell@longviewtexas.gov."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

    One person shot in Smith County domestic dispute

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-09-25 04:26:02 GMT

    Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

    More >>

    Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and say a husband was holding a gun to his wife when their son intervened. Deputies say the son sustained a gun shot wound to his leg and did not go to the hospital, but sought 'alternate methods of treatment.'

    More >>

  • Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

    Player Spotlight: Whitehouse Wildcat Cameron Cantrell

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-09-25 03:46:23 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    On Friday night,  Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.  The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. .  Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    On Friday night,  Whitehouse wildcat Cameron Cantrell racked up 4 touchdowns and 194 receiving yards.  The Texas Tech commit was quarterback Jake Clemons' one and only target in the end-zone. .  Whitehouse beat Sulphur Springs 28-6.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

    DPS responded to fatal wreck involving bicyclist on US 69, CR 452

    Sunday, September 24 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-25 00:51:52 GMT

    Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.  

    More >>

    Troopers are currently on scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist fatal crash on US-69N, north of CR-452.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly