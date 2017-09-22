UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 injured in Longview wreck

An accident on Eastman Road in Longview Friday night resulted in two fatalities and two injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the Longview Police Department stated that officers were responding to a major wreck in the 3000 block N. Eastman Road that involved two vehicles, one of which was in a ditch.

Investigations indicated that Christa Wilson, 32, pulled out of the parking lot of Target and was ejected from the vehicle she was driving as a result of the accident. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was also involved in the accident. Chad Malone, 19, was driving the vehicle northbound inside the lane. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the front seat with Malone was Rylee Malone, 17, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died Sunday morning from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, was a backseat passenger of the Camaro. She is the one fatality as a result of this accident. Her family has been notified.

Eastman Road became available to traffic again around midnight.

The Longview Police Department says, "Brad Bell is still gathering and compiling information from this accident. He is asking for anyone with information to contact him at 903-237-1188, 903-431-6079, or by email at bbell@longviewtexas.gov."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.