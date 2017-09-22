Multiple injuries reported in Longview wreck; portion of Eastman Road shut down

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital and traffic is delayed following a Friday evening crash in Longview.

About 8:30 p.m., Longview Police Department said officers were responding to a major wreck in the 3000 block N. Eastman Road. The north and southbound lanes between Fourth Street and Hawkins Parkway are currently closed.

The police department reports that two vehicles were involved and one was found in a ditch.

LPD is advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

