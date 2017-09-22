Multiple injuries reported in Longview wreck - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Multiple injuries reported in Longview wreck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Source: Longview Police Department Source: Longview Police Department
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

An accident on Eastman Road in Longview resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Longview Police Department stated that officers were responding to a major wreck in the 3000 block N. Eastman Road that involved two vehicles, one of which was in a ditch.

Investigations indicated that Christa Wilson, 32, pulled out of the parking lot of Target and was ejected from the vehicle she was driving as a result of the accident. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was also involved in the accident. Chad Malone, 19, was driving the vehicle northbound inside the lane. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the front seat with Malone was Rylee Malone, 17, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, was a backseat passenger of the Camaro. She is the one fatality as a result of this accident. Her family has been notified.

Eastman Road became available to traffic again around midnight.

The Longview Police Department says, "the investigation into the cause of this accident is still ongoing."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

