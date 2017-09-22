1 in custody after two-vehicle rollover wreck in Tyler

One person is in custody after a two-vehicle rollover wreck in Tyler.

About 6:40 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and North Loop 323.

When they arrived, they learned that the driver of the vehicle that rolled over had walked away from the scene. Witnesses reported seeing alcohol containers falling from the vehicle.

The man was later taken into custody. It is unclear at this time if he will be charged.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

