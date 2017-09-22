Crews en route to report of wreck on I-20, north of Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Crews en route to report of wreck on I-20, north of Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is en route to reports of a wreck on I-20.

According to DPS, they are heading to the scene of a reported vehicle wreck along I-20 north of Tyler.

At this time, injuries are unknown.

We will continue to update as details become available.

