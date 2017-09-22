Kilgore Bulldogs plan to play hard after 'Bubba T' was found

'Bubba T' at a Kilgore High School Football game waving the teams flag on the sidelines. (source: KLTV file)

Kilgore High School Football players say when Chris Terry, or as many call him Bubba T, went missing on Wednesday night it was like losing a team mate.

“Were part of a family and we look out for each other,” says Isiah Smith, a football player. “When one family member comes up missing it kind of alerts you.”

“It was just a lot of concern and prayers hoping that we can find him and get him back,” says another player Austin Adams.

When he was found on Friday morning, Doug Duke, an athletic director for the district, says the word quickly spread.

“It was a huge sigh of relief for the whole high school,” says Duke.

According to family members, Bubba T, a 54 year old man with autism, spent last night inside a playhouse right next to the search command center at a local church. They say this morning a volunteer found him while searching the playground.

“Everyone’s happy and thrilled and excited and looking forward to seeing him at the football game tonight,” says Mark Smires, a family friend.

Duke says Bubba T has been a part of the Kilgore athletics family for over twenty years.

“He’s just like a football being there,” says Duke. “You're not going to have a game without Bubba T, you never have a game without a football.”

Known as the Kilgore bulldogs biggest fan, Bubba T can be seen at every game home or away waving the teams flag and cheering on the sidelines

“I’m quite sure he’ll be his regular Bubba T,” says Duke “Coming over saying tell the boys to play hard like he always does.”

The Kilgore Bulldogs say at tonight’s game they’re playing for Bubba T.

