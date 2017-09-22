Arrest made in decade-old Rusk County murder case

An arrest has been made in a decade-old murder case out of Rusk County.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Jarrett Murray. Murray is charged with murder in connection with the 2006 death of Joseph Michael Douglas. Investigators say they believe he spoke often of the murder.

On May 2, 2006, Douglas' body was found in a rural area off of County Road 106 in Rusk County. Through an investigation, law enforcement officers were able to identify the last known people who were with him when he was alive.

"Since the discovery of Douglas' lifeless body in 2006, the Rusk County Sheriffs Department has continued to interview witnesses and follow up on leads related to Douglas' senseless murder," the RCSO said in a statement.

In 2017, Douglas' murder was adopted into the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crime Investigation Program - a program implemented by the Texas Legislature to re-examine and investigate unsolved murders.

After reviewing the case, the sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers started a series of interviews of new and former witnesses and suspects, which led to the discovery of new evidence and leads.

Those findings were presented to the Rusk County District Attorney's Office in September 2017 and culminated in Murray's arrest.

The sheriff's office says that during the investigation, officials determined that the suspect spoke often of Douglas' murder.

"Investigators are requesting that anyone with information relating to the senseless murder of Joseph Michael Douglas contact Rusk County Sheriffs Office," the RCSO said in a media statement.

To provide information, contact Chief Deputy Helton at 903-657-3581 (Ext. 210), or contact the Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 905-655-TIPPS (8477).

