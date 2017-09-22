Tyler YMCA announces closure, ceases child care program

From the Tyler YMCA

Tyler, TX (9/22/2017)—The YMCA of Tyler Texas announced today that it will permanently close its facility located at 225 S Vine Avenue on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017. The YMCA is ceasing all operations after 64 years of service to the community.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone associated with the YMCA of Tyler Texas,” said Jeremy Bumgardner, President and CEO of the YMCA. “Our YMCA has been hit hard by the lack of financial resources. Declines in membership and donations over the past few years have proven too difficult to overcome. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to generate the financial resources necessary to sustain our operations on a long-term basis.”

The YMCA of Tyler Texas serves approximately 1,154 members. Six full-time staff and 60 part-time staff will end their employment as a result of the YMCA’s closing. The Y is working with other community groups to help identify alternative child care options for families in the current Y programs. Both the Palestine YMCA and Corsicana YMCA will honor the memberships of current Tyler Y members through their paid date.”

“Our YMCA has had the privilege of serving the children, families and communities of Tyler for nearly 64 years,” said Matthew Milam, Chair of the YMCA’s Board of Directors. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our members, participants, volunteers and donors. We deeply regret that closing down will affect so many wonderful people.”

Members and others with questions should visit the YMCA of Tyler Texas Facebook page, and website which will be updated as new information becomes available. The page can be found at: http://tylerymca.org/

The organization also released a statement for parents and guardians who use the group's childcare program:

To the Parents & Guardians of the YMCA of Tyler Texas Childcare Program



Dear Parents & Guardians,

It is with great regret that we inform you today of the YMCA of Tyler Texas Board of Directors decision to close the Y due to lack of resources. This action includes ceasing childcare services effective Friday, September 29th. While the decision to close was difficult, please know it came only after exploring numerous options to both keep our YMCA open and to continue our programs serving the Tyler community. Unfortunately, we simply were unable to find any alternatives to keep our services intact.

Our hearts go out to all of the affected families as you seek other childcare options. We know that many of you are closely tied to the Y through childcare. Please note that we want to work with you to help identify opportunities for your children to continue to receive care.

We have reached out to the North Tyler Developmental Academy and they are prepared to welcome your pre-K children if you so choose. You may contact the North Tyler Developmental Academy at (903) 592-3671.

Likewise, we have reached out to the Boys and Girls Club of East Texas, which offers after-school services. They too are prepared to welcome your children into their after-school program and already serve many of the same schools that we do. The Boys and Girls Club of East Texas may be reached at (903) 593-9211. Our childcare services will remain available through September 29th.

We are very proud of our Y staff and they can be extremely proud of the work that they have done and the impact they have had on our community. While this is an unfortunate situation, it does not diminish the positive, life-changing impact the YMCA has had on our kids, families and community for over 60 years.

We are available to answer any question you may have concerning the decision to close. You can reach us at (903) 593-7327. We will also make a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document available at our facility and on our website that may answer many of your questions.

We certainly regret this situation and the inconvenience it will cause you and your children. We thank you for your support of the Y and look forward to helping you find care so that your children can continue to learn, grow and thrive.

Jeremy Bumgardner, President & CEO Matt Milam, CVO

YMCA of Tyler Texas Board of Directors