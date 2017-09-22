Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for juvenile runaway

The Texas Department of Public Safety is en route to reports of a wreck on I-20.More >>
Kilgore High School Football players say when Chris Terry, or as many call him Bubba T, went missing on Wednesday night it was like losing a team mate.More >>
On Thursday, investigators arrested Jarrett Murray. Murray is charged with murder in connection with the 2006 death of Joseph Michael Douglas. Investigators say they believe he spoke often of the murder.More >>
One man was hospitalized after a wreck, involving an apartment complex.More >>
The YMCA of Tyler Texas announced today that it will permanently close its facility located at 225 S Vine Avenue.More >>
