Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for juvenile runaway

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile runaway.

Valerie Coughlin, 16, reportedly left her residence on Stonebridge in Flint in the middle of the night on Sept. 9. She has not been seen since.

Deputies are asking the public to help in locating her. If you know of Coughlin's whereabouts you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

