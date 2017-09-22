Trial for campsite mass murder suspect moved to Brazos County, jury selection Monday

Jury selection is set to begin in Bryan on Monday in the capital murder case of William Mitchell Hudson.

Hudson is accused in the mass killing of six people at a campsite in Anderson County near Tennessee Colony back in 2015

The trial was moved to Brazos County earlier this year.

He is being held on $2.5 million in bonds.

Hudson entered a not guilty plea in the case.

The prosecution filed their intent to seek the death penalty if Hudson is found guilty.

Hudson, 35, has been issued three charged counts of capital murder in the deaths of Kade, Karl, and Hannah Johnson, and Thomas, Nathan, and Austin Kamp.

