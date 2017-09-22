Video captures rescue of driver that crashed into Tyler apartment building

One man was hospitalized after a wreck, involving an apartment complex.

Around 2 p.m., authorities responded to the scene of a wreck where a car drove into a building.

Andy Erbough with Tyler Police says a car drove into an apartment complex located in the 200 block of Muller Garden Rd.

Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical issue prior to the wreck, which caused him to reverse his vehicle into the building.

When the vehicle impacted the apartment, one of its wheels continued to spin due to fact that the driver’s foot was stuck on the gas pedal, ignited a small grass fire that was quickly put out.

"The whole apartments were just filling with smoke. We saw the car on fire and people were yelling there someone inside there is someone inside," said neighbor Mackenzie Hillis.

In cell phone video you can see Chase Mays take action.

"We grabbed one of the empty fire extinguishers and busted the window as quick as I could and grabbed him out," Mays said.

Mays said he didn't know the man, he just knew he had to act fast.

"When I found out he was in these it took about ten seconds bust the window, get the door unlocked and dragged him to the other side of the grass," Mays said.

Tyler Fire crews said by the time they got there, the car fire was out.



"It kind of puts faith back in the community everybody out here to help at once,” Hillis said.

According to authorities, the apartment impacted was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Residents who live there will be moved to another apartment according to the complex management.

