Update: Driver taken to hospital after car wrecked into Tyler apartment building

One man was hospitalized after a wreck, involving an apartment complex.

Around 2 p.m., authorities responded to the scene of a wreck where a car drove into a building.

Andy Erbough with Tyler Police says a car drove into an apartment complex located in the 200 block of Muller Garden Rd.

Authorities believe the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical issue prior to the wreck, which caused him to reverse his vehicle into the building.

When the vehicle impacted the apartment, one of its wheels continued to spin due to fact that the driver’s foot was stuck on the gas pedal, ignited a small grass fire that was quickly put out.

According to authorities, the apartment impacted was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

