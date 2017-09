Citrus + Pumpkin Pie by Pearl's Kitchen

This twist on pumpkin pie adds a brightness that you'll enjoy this fall season. Check out the recipe twist by Hannah Parker, owner of Pearl's Kitchen of Mount Pleasant.

CITRUS + PUMPKIN PIE WITH BROWN BUTTER GINGERSNAP CRUST

2 ¾ C Gingersnaps, ground

? C Brown Sugar, light

1 C Butter, melted + browned

FILLING

15 oz Pumpkin Purée

3 ea Eggs, large

2 T Maple Syrup

1 C Orange Juice, fresh squeezed

1 C Brown Sugar, light

½ t Salt

2 t Cinnamon

1 t Ginger, ground

½ t Nutmeg, ground

¼ t Cloves, ground

Check out Pearl's Kitchen on Facebook by clicking here.