Former Harrison County jailer given probation for punching inmate

Former Harrison County jailer Billy Joe Hopkins was sentenced to probation on Monday for his role in assaulting an inmate in August 2016.

Hopkins was arrested on two counts of official oppression and will serve 18 months of community service under a plea agreement.

In August 2016, an inmate police say was combative and under the influence was being prepared for transportation to the jail annex. Records show that Jalon Ward spit on the book-in staff and then bit a jailer, wounding him.

Investigators said Hopkins placed Ward in a restraint chair before striking the inmate with a closed fist while "acting under the color of his employment as a jailer with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office."

A second jailer arrested in the incident, Sansom Sanni, of Marshall pleaded guilty to making a false report to a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Initially denying the incident, Sanni later confessed to investigators that he saw Hopkins strike Ward twice while the inmate was bound. Sanni resigned, paid a fine and was granted deferred adjudication on the charge.

