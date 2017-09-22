Fire crews respond after smoker catches fire at Longview restaurant

Fire crews responded Friday to a report of an interior fire at a Longview restaurant.

The fire was reported at Kings Hot Links, located in the 400 block of Mobberly Ave around 11 a.m.

The smoker reportedly caught fire this morning. Smoke was visible from the roof of the building.

Several units were called to the restaurant to help assist in putting out the fire.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.