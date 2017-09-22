Warrant issued for suspect involved in aggravated robbery in Gladewater

An interior fire started Friday at a Longview restaurant.More >>
Gladewater Police are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred in August.More >>
A Kilgore man, affectionately known to the community as "Bubba T," has been found safe after a daylong search.More >>
On a Friday night you'd find Chris Terry, more commonly known as Bubba T, at a Kilgore High School football game.More >>
