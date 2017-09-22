Warrant issued for suspect involved in aggravated robbery in Gladewater

Gladewater Police are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred in August.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Taron Christopher Venter.

Venter reportedly is the sole suspect involved in the aggravated robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of E. Broadway on August 5 around 10:30 a.m.

Venters is believed to have ties to Waxahachie and Desoto, Texas.

If you have any information on Venter's whereabouts you are asked to contact police immediately.

