Missing Kilgore man found safe 1,000 yards from home

A Kilgore man, affectionately known to the community as "Bubba T," has been found safe after a daylong search. Rusk County Sheriff's Office PIO Sgt. David Roberts confirmed Friday morning that Chris "Bubba T" Terry had been found within a thousand yards of his home. Groups had begun searching for him after the 54-year old autistic man went missing Wednesday night. Terry is known as the Kilgore Bulldogs biggest fan. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday
On a Friday night you'd find Chris Terry, more commonly known as Bubba T, at a Kilgore High School football game.
Since 2004, Carthage and Gilmer have combined to play in 10 state championship games, and claim eight state titles. So that's why Saturday's Class 4A showdown between the number one Bulldogs and second ranked Buckeyes is sold out. Carthage, who won the Class 4A division I title last year, knocked off Gilmer 55 to 37, snapping the then Buckeyes 23 game regular season winning streak.
A massive search effort continues for a special needs man who has become a beloved figure in one East Texas town.
Thursday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and country music legend George Strait visited the recovering city of Rockport.
