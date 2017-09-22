Missing Kilgore man found safe 1,000 yards from home

A Kilgore man, affectionately known to the community as "Bubba T," has been found safe after a daylong search.



Rusk County Sheriff's Office PIO Sgt. David Roberts confirmed Friday morning that Chris "Bubba T" Terry had been found within a thousand yards of his home.



Groups had begun searching for him after the 54-year old autistic man went missing Wednesday night. Terry is known as the Kilgore Bulldogs biggest fan. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, he walked away from a family home on County Road 146 south of Kilgore.



This is a developing story.



