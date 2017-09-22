Missing Kilgore man found safe 1,000 yards from home

A Kilgore man, affectionately known to the community as "Bubba T," has been found safe after a daylong search.

Rusk County Sheriff's Office PIO Sgt. David Roberts confirmed Friday morning that Chris "Bubba T" Terry had been found within a thousand yards of his home.

Groups had begun searching for him after the 54-year old autistic man went missing Wednesday night. Terry is known as the Kilgore Bulldogs biggest fan. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, he walked away from a family home on County Road 146 south of Kilgore.

A relative says that Bubba T was hiding because he thought the police were going to arrest him. He snuck into the playground at the church where the command center was set up and slept there.

Bubba T was safe and unharmed. According to the relative, he is in good spirits, smiling, talking, and laughing with friends. Bubba T will be at tonight's game as long as he "gets enough rest today."



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.