Missing Kilgore man found safe 1,000 yards from home

An interior fire started Friday at a Longview restaurant.More >>
Gladewater Police are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred in August.More >>
A Kilgore man, affectionately known to the community as "Bubba T," has been found safe after a daylong search. Rusk County Sheriff's Office PIO Sgt. David Roberts confirmed Friday morning that Chris "Bubba T" Terry had been found within a thousand yards of his home. Groups had begun searching for him after the 54-year old autistic man went missing Wednesday night. Terry is known as the Kilgore Bulldogs biggest fan. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday...More >>
On a Friday night you'd find Chris Terry, more commonly known as Bubba T, at a Kilgore High School football game.More >>
