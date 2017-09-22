Preview of Carthage and Gilmer showdown - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Preview of Carthage and Gilmer showdown

GILMER, TX (KLTV) -

Since 2004, Carthage and Gilmer have combined to play in 10 state championship games, and claim eight state titles. So that's why Saturday's Class 4A showdown between the number one Bulldogs and second ranked Buckeyes is sold out.

Carthage, who won the Class 4A division I title last year, knocked off Gilmer 55 to 37, snapping the then Buckeyes 23 game regular season winning streak.

This is the 13th all time meeting between the two storied programs and its all knotted up at six wins apiece. Gilmer had won three in a row over Carthage until last seasons loss.

Obviously there will be talent all over the field, and the two biggest names are Carthage running back and Texas commit Keaontay Ingram and Gilmer
quarterback Aaron "Poppy" Brown.

The key in this one, which defense can come up with the most stops because both offenses are explosive and can light up the scoreboard.

Kickoff from Jeff Traylor stadium is at 7 o'clock.

