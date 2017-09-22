Preview of Carthage and Gilmer showdown

Since 2004, Carthage and Gilmer have combined to play in 10 state championship games, and claim eight state titles. So that's why Saturday's Class 4A showdown between the number one Bulldogs and second ranked Buckeyes is sold out. Carthage, who won the Class 4A division I title last year, knocked off Gilmer 55 to 37, snapping the then Buckeyes 23 game regular season winning streak.More >>
Since 2004, Carthage and Gilmer have combined to play in 10 state championship games, and claim eight state titles. So that's why Saturday's Class 4A showdown between the number one Bulldogs and second ranked Buckeyes is sold out. Carthage, who won the Class 4A division I title last year, knocked off Gilmer 55 to 37, snapping the then Buckeyes 23 game regular season winning streak.More >>
Following the trend of consecutive years, the match-up between Palestine and No. 9 Van is our Red Zone Game of the Week.More >>
Following the trend of consecutive years, the match-up between Palestine and No. 9 Van is our Red Zone Game of the Week.More >>
Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers. "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman. "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...More >>
Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers. "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman. "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...More >>