Kilgore students join adults in search for missing 'Bubba T'

On a Friday night you'd find Chris Terry, more commonly known as Bubba T, at a Kilgore High School football game.



"He was an unofficial what you would call cheerleader,” says Scott McKinney, a family friend. “He made every game. They allowed him to be on the field to wave the Kilgore Bulldog flag."



But, on the eve of this Friday night's game, the search for Terry continues.



"Every Friday he's there and he's always there, and so many people support him,” says Kourtney Ford, a Kilgore student. “We want to find him."



Terry, a 54-year old autistic man, is known as the Kilgore Bulldogs biggest fan. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, he walked away from a family home on County Road 146 south of Kilgore, and has yet to be found.



"I haven’t found anything that would say Bubba T went this way, which is sad to me,” says McKinney.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of volunteers spent the day searching for Terry. When school let out this afternoon, students joined in the effort.



"He pumps us up, he gets us where we need to be,” says Kilgore High School Cheerleader Daycia McGowen. “I hope we can find him."



Community members even brought out a familiar piece of Friday night hoping to get Terry's attention.



"We have finally got the bell out here that we use at the football games,” says Bob Barbee, a family friend. “Hopefully, with this bell something that he will recognize, he will know that it is someone friendly."



As the search continued into the night, students say if Friday’s game is played without Bubba T, it won’t be the same



"It will be a totally different experience because he's always right there, he's right on the field right in front of our boys,” says Ford. “So it’s kind of like he's a part of the team, like we're missing that."



The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says, the official search will reconvene tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

