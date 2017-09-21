Heroes Flight, Day 1: Veterans take in war memorials in D.C., meet Senator McCain

Thursday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and country music legend George Strait visited the recovering city of Rockport.More >>
Thursday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and country music legend George Strait visited the recovering city of Rockport.More >>
A massive search effort continues for a special needs man who has become a beloved figure in one East Texas town.More >>
A massive search effort continues for a special needs man who has become a beloved figure in one East Texas town.More >>
They said their goodbyes, boarded the plane and were treated to a total of three water-cannon salutes, in Tyler, Shreveport and on arrival in D.C.More >>
They said their goodbyes, boarded the plane and were treated to a total of three water-cannon salutes, in Tyler, Shreveport and on arrival in D.C.More >>
The event kicked off with a moment of silence, and also included the unveiling of a decorative post with the word "peace" written in many different languages.More >>
The event kicked off with a moment of silence, and also included the unveiling of a decorative post with the word "peace" written in many different languages.More >>
According to DPS officials, the man injured in a wreck with a bus has died.More >>
According to DPS officials, the man injured in a wreck with a bus has died.More >>