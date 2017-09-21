Heroes Flight, Day 1: Veterans take in war memorials in D.C., meet Senator McCain

They said their goodbyes, boarded the plane and were treated to a total of three water-cannon salutes, in Tyler, Shreveport and on arrival in D.C. Two dozen WW II vets were given a hero's welcome as they disembarked the plane.

From there it was a short bus ride to the national mall where the group took in several memorials, beginning with Korea. Jacob Fisher is a veteran of WW II as a medic, and Korea as a chaplain. It was his first time seeing the memorial.

"Looking at this memorial, what goes through your mind ?" I asked Fisher.



"Kind of emotional. Very moving," Fisher said.

Dwaine Carder from Shreveport is the youngest WW II vet on the trip and is also a Korean War veteran.

"It's about time that we had some kind of tribute to the Korean veterans because they were forgotten. I can remember people asking me 'where have you been?' and I said 'I've been in the Korean War.' And they said 'what did you do?'" Carder recalled.

From there it was a short walk to the Lincoln Memorial. It was Louisiana WW II army vet Charles Smith's first trip to DC, and he summed up the Lincoln Memorial in a few words.

"One thing about it, he freed the slaves," Smith said.

Although there are obviously plenty of politicians in DC, the group was surprised to see Senator John McCain at the Vietnam Wall.

"Glad to know you sir," said McCain to a veteran.

McCain took time out from a video shoot to speak with a few Heroes Flight veterans and shake their hands.

No matter where they go in DC the vets never know who will stop and thank them for their service.



