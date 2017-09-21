Missing man in Kilgore

People in the Kilgore area are frantically searching for a special needs man who has helped make Kilgore high school football games a unique experience for years. Tonight at 10, Brionna Rivers has a new report on the big push to find the man known to so many as 'Bubba T.'

Jamey Boyum is in Washington D.C. with the Brookshire's Heroes Flight. He has a new report that details the special surprise experience he and the veterans ran into at the Vietnam Wall.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you at 10. He's tracking all of the changes that could affect the weather where you live. He'll also make sure you know what weather you should expect at kickoff for the big game tomorrow.

