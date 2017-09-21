More people join search for missing 'Bubba T'

A massive search effort continues for a special needs man who has become a beloved figure in one East Texas town.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office and dozens of volunteers have been looking for 54-year-old Chris Terry, more commonly known as Bubba T, who has been a mainstay on the chain crew at Kilgore High School football games for years. Terry, who is autistic, walked away from a family home on County Road 146 south of Kilgore around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, and vanished.

Using ATV's, horseback, sheriff and fire units, and a helicopter, an army of searchers were looking for Terry near the Pyrtle community.

"He works the flags and the yard markers at the football games, so anyone who's been to Kilgore ball games knows him," said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.

"He's somebody that everybody knows and cares about, and he's in trouble and we want to find him," says family friend Bob Barbee.

The search centered around a thickly wooded area near a local cemetery where dogs picked up a scent. But that's where it mysteriously vanished.

"He's probably afraid. We've got hundreds of people out here looking for him," Barbee says.

Barbee says Terry is frightened of being alone in the woods, and authorities believe Terry is a creature of habit, and may be headed to familiar surroundings.

"We believe he's headed to Lake Cherokee because of his parents and that's where he grew up", Price says.

"We want Bubba T back. We want him back at the football game Friday night", Barbee says.

Terry disappeared wearing only jeans, tennis shoes and a ball cap, no shirt.

Anyone who believes they have seen Terry is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office immediately.

