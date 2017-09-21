Man injured in Tuesday bus crash in Titus County dies from injuries

According to DPS officials, the man injured in a wreck with a bus has died.

Dr. Jessie Luke Collier, 81, died on Wednesday at a local hospital, said Staff Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with Texas DPS. Collier was a longtime dentist in the town of Naples.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 67 East, Jennings said.

According to a preliminary crash report, a Mount Pleasant ISD bus was traveling east in the outside lane of U.S. 67 when it came to a stop and the driver activated the bus caution lights. A Chevrolet S-10, driven by Collier, was traveling behind the bus. Collier failed to come to a complete stop and crashed into the bus.

Thirteen students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The students and the bus driver were not injured.



