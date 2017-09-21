East Texans celebrate International Day of Peace

The peace pole is planted in Bergfeld Park. It says the word "peace" in different languages. (Source: KLTV)

Coleen Martelly hosted the dancer Romana Dumanska. Martelly runs a ballet school in Marshal, and the two auditioned local dancers over the past few days for a November show. (Source: KLTV)

Members of the Hogg Middle School choir sang "Juntos" which in English means "Together." (Source: KLTV)

The Art of Peace hosts different events in the area year round. (Source: KLTV)

The United Nations International Day of Peace is celebrated every year on September 21, and it brought people out to Tyler's Bergfeld Park. The Art of Peace Tyler hosted a small gathering that featured singers from Hogg Middle School's choir and a ballet dancer from the Moscow Ballet.

"We travel all around the United States and teach kids choreography from the Nutcracker," dancer Romana Dumanska said.

She performed part of the piece the company will perform at the Belcher Center in Longview later this year, with kids from East Texas as supporting characters.

The event kicked off with a moment of silence, and also included the unveiling of a decorative post with the word "peace" written in many different languages. It's one of 200,000 similar poles around the world, and the fourth to be placed in Tyler.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.