Tyler resident, Rockport native; ‘People are still suffering down there’

Thursday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and country music legend George Strait visited the recovering city of Rockport.

The coastal town, hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, is about 30 miles from Corpus Christi.

"The people are still suffering greatly down there, as well as Houston, Port Aransas," Jill Oliver Lowe said.



A Tyler resident and Rockport native, Lowe just returned to East Texas after assisting in relief efforts.



“The rubble, the beds, the couches...everybody's lives on the street. It was the saddest thing I think I've ever seen," Lowe said.



She said in her neighborhood alone, many are still without electricity and running water.



The State of Texas has extended the disaster declaration for Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey.



"The destruction was so total and complete that sometimes I couldn't even gauge where I was at in town I couldn't even tell what street I was on or what building I was looking at," Lowe said.



Lowe said Rockport is known for its trees and said she found inspiration in the midst of many that had been uprooted.



"What good could come from this pile of a mess," Lowe said.



Lowe said she and her family started to make coasters from the trees to give to family and friends that have already lost so much.

Rockport is in one of the 60 counties currently included in the state disaster declaration. The declaration must be renewed every 30 days for assistance to remain available.

