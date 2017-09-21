Longview police arrest suspect in murder case

A suspect is in custody after a person was found fatally shot in a Longview parking lot.

The suspect has been identified as Dominque Shaquille Harvey, 22, of Longview. Harvey is suspected of murdering Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, of Tyler.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, Longview Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of West Loop 2891 in Highland Village Apartments.

Police say they were contacted by a resident who heard a gunshot and saw a person lying on the ground in the parking lot not moving. When officers arrived, they found the body of Brooks. Officers determined Brooks had been shot.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify Harvey as a suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

