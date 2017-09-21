Bullard ISD issues statement on bullying, shuts down Facebook page

Bullard ISD:

September 20, 2017 Bullard ISD takes all reports of bullying seriously. Official policy regarding to bullying at Bullard ISD can be found online in the Handbook and Code of Conduct.

David’s Law was implemented on September 1, 2017, providing the opportunity for anonymous reporting of bullying incidents. This reporting function is available on all Bullard ISD and campus websites. All reported incidents are submitted directly to campus administration and counselors and an investigation begins immediately. Administrators will conduct the investigation within an established timeline and actions will be taken accordingly dependent upon the findings.

Prior to the implementation of David’s Law, campuses provided students and parents with bully reporting forms. Bullard ISD staff, teachers and administrators work diligently to bring awareness to this issue and will continue to do so. BISD schools implement bully awareness and prevention programs such as: student education opportunities, peer intervention, adult mentor program, student welfare campaigns, a partnership with the Crisis Center of Anderson County (CCAC), and group moderation.

In light of recent events, Facebook has created an unmanageable avenue for opinions and harmful comments. In an effort to protect the students and staff of our district we have closed the Bullard ISD Facebook page for an indefinite period of time.

As Superintendent, I can assure you that the faculty and staff go above and beyond to love and care for all students; striving daily to prevent, correct, and intervene on any instances which may be harmful to a student. BISD and the Bullard community are committed to the safety and well-being of our students.