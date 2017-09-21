DPS identifies driver killed in Panola County wreck

From the Department of Public Safety:

Yesterday at approximately 11:20 PM, Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-315 in Panola County, 3 miles southwest of the city of Longbranch. Preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2017 Volvo D13 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by 52-yearold Daniel Richard Gama Jr. of Deer Park, was traveling northeast on SH-315 approaching a gradual left hand curve in the roadway. At the same time, a 1983 Ford Mustang driven by 18-yearold Caleb Scott Gibbs of Carthage, was traveling southwest entering a gradual right hand curve. Gibbs failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, causing the Mustang to travel on the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicles collided in the northeast lane. Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge David Gray, his body was taken to Hawthorne Funeral Home in Carthage. Gama JR. was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.