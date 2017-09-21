Longview Police: Suspect identified in bank robbery

Longview Police have released the identity of the man who reportedly robbed a bank Thursday.

Justin James Johnson, 23, of Nacogdoches, has been arrested.

The department investigated the robbery at 3502 W. Loop 281 at the East Texas Professional Credit Union around 11 a.m.

Johnson reportedly entered the bank with his face and body concealed. He displayed an air soft gun and demanded money and threatened the clerk.

Johnson left the location without obtaining any money.

He was located shortly after leaving the location. He was arrested after a short foot chase and charged with robbery, felony 2.

