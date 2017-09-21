1 detained after Longview bank robbery

Authorities are investigating after masked man robbed a Longview bank.

According to the Longview police information office, Shane McCarter, the robbery occurred around 11 a.m. at the East Texas Professional Credit Union Bank on the 3500 block of the west loop 281. McCarter was not able to disclose if the suspect ran away from the location with cash.

At this time, authorities have detained one person, and an investigation is still ongoing.

