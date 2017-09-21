Suspect sentenced to probation for sexual assault of child in Hopkins County

An ETX man has been sentenced to deferred probation for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Juan Daniel Santana Mendez, 20, was handed his sentence of deferred probation with 120 days in jail in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday.

Mendez is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to the Hopkins County District Attorney's Office, Mendez will also have to spend the victim's birthday and the date of the assault in the county jail every year for the duration of his probation. Mendez will be required to check into the jail the day before each of those dates and will not be allowed to leave until the following day.

Mendez will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to the D.A.'s office, the state sought a maximum 20-year sentence in the state penitentiary for the crime.

Mendez's confinement began Sept. 20.

