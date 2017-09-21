3 sentenced, 1 still sought after social media post lures victim to robbery

The third of four aggravated robbery suspects is headed to prison for his part in advertising a car for sale on social media and then robbing the person who responded.

Kendrick Shaun Warfield, 23, of Tyler was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison under a plea agreement, according to court records.

Warfield is one of four people whom police say lured in a victim using a social media post about a vehicle for sale. The arrest warrant says the group arranged to meet a prospective buyer at 3 a.m. on Feb. 1, and then displayed firearms while stealing the victim’s cash.

Terryaun Lamar Rodger is still being sought. A warrant for aggravated robbery is out for his arrest, according to online judicial records.

Harley Dee Linton, 21, of Tyler was sentenced in June to five years in prison.

Keelan Rashod Smith, 21, of Tyler, was sentenced Sept. 15 to 12 years in prison, under a plea agreement.

Two men wanted for this crime were previously featured on KLTV's Crimefighters. See a Crimefighters' database of suspects wanted in East Texas here. To provide information on other Crimefighters suspects, email KLTV at crimefighters@kltv.com.

RELATED:

+3 arrested in Tyler aggravated robbery case

+4 suspects were indicted on robbery charges in Tyler

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.