Woman arrested following multi-county high-speed pursuit

A woman has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday.

Salina Mirano was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and theft of service.

According to DPS, the pursuit started in Canton Wednesday afternoon. Mirano fled from police in a stolen silver Ford pickup.

According to Van Zandt County Precinct 4 Constable Pat Jordan, at one point during the pursuit Mirano rammed the stolen vehicle into a patrol car.

From Canton, Mirano drove out of Van Zandt County to Henderson County. Jordan says the chase ended in a crash at Highway 175 and Highway 69 in Cherokee County.

Jordan says after the crash Mirano did attempt to flee on foot but was eventually arrested and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.