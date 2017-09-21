DPS on scene of two vehicle fatal wreck in Cherokee County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS on scene of two vehicle fatal wreck in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS Troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The wreck reportedly occurred on US-79 at CR-1407. 

There is no other information available at this time. 

Once information becomes available and is verified it will be released.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly