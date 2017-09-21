DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County wreck

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.

That man has been identified as Dustin Michael Jones, 26, of Troup. The crash occurred about 7:39 a.m. on U.S. 79, about one mile east of Jacksonville.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jones was traveling west on U.S. 79 on a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King while Shantrell Lee Jernigan, 44, of Jacksonville, was traveling east on the same road in a 1996 Chrysler Concorde.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jerrnigan attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 4208 in front of Jones. Jones struck the Chrysler and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace. Jones' body was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

DPS says the crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.