Henderson County deputies arrest woman in possession of meth

A traffic stop Wednesday night ended with a woman behind bars for possession of methamphetamine.

Ashley Weisinger, 33, of Frankston, was pulled over after committing a traffic violation on County Road 4117.

Weisinger was wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Smith County.

The deputy discovered a clear plastic baggie beneath her car seat after she was placed in custody. A glass pipe was also discovered in the vehicle.

Weisinger is charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently in the Henderson County Jail.