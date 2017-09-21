More agencies join in search for missing, well known Rusk County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

More agencies join in search for missing, well known Rusk County man

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Rusk County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies are searching for a missing 48-year-old male.

Dozens of officers, sheriff deputies, fire units, and mounted horse patrol have all joined in the search for "Bubba T."

The search centers around a heavily wooded area on the northeast side of CR 146 in Rusk County .

The man known to everyone as Bubba T was last seen near the Kilgore area around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rusk county tells KLTV that search dogs have been deployed to try and find him. 

A command center has been set up at a church on Highway 259 South of Kilgore. 

KLTV has a crew headed to the scene now and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

