Police: One dead following shooting at Longview apartment complex

Posted to the Longview Police Facebook page:

Shooting at 5500 W. Loop 281

The Longview Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on September 21, 2017 at 5515 W. Loop 281, the Highland Village Apartments. We received a phone call that a man was laying in the roadway and the person had heard a gunshot. When officers arrived they found one person, identified as Cameron Taye Brooks 19 years of age from Tyler deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.