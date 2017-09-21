Mayor of Winona: Two dead following wreck, fire in downtown

Two people are dead following a fiery wreck in Winona early Thursday morning, according to the mayor of the city.

The wreck occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 155 at FM 16 in the city of Winona.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle crashed into a new pizza shop in downtown igniting a large commercial structure fire.

Officials and residents in the apartment above the pizza shop were able to safely evacuate the building.

It's unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

Due to the fire damage, officials have not been able to identify the driver or the vehicle.

DPS is heading the investigation.

Winona Fire, Chapel Hill fire, and the Smith County Fire Marshall all responded to the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.