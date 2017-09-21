DPS: At least one dead following wreck, fire in downtown Winona

UPDATE:

From the Texas Department of Public Safety

Troopers responded early this morning (4:30 am) to a reported vehicle vs. structure crash on Hwy-155 at FM-16 in the city of Winona. Preliminary crash investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Hwy-155 when for an unknown reason the vehicle crashed into a building and subsequently caught fire. Due to the fire damage, identification of the driver as well as the vehicle has not been made and the crash remains under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed.

PREVIOUS:

Fire crews battle are battling a large commercial structure fire in downtown Winona.

Officials say the blaze began in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Smith County Sheriff's Office says the fire began following a one-vehicle wreck at a new pizza shop in downtown.

Officials said residents in the apartment above the pizza shop were able to safely evacuate the building.

According to SCSO, DPS is heading the investigation. Winona FD, Chapel Hill FD, and the Smith County Fire Marshall were on scene as of 7 a.m.

Stay with us for the latest developments throughout the morning.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.