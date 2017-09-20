Game of the Week Preview Week 4: Palestine vs. Van

For consecutive years the match-up between Palestine and No. 9 Van is our Red Zone Game of the Week.

The Vandals and Wildcats have met in each of the past three seasons, and Van has come out on top every time.

The 2016 game however, was a 3 point contest at halftime. That is before Van quarterback Garrett Moseley and company pulled away. Now a senior, Moseley and Van are off to a 3-0 start while averaging nearly 50 points per game.

Palestine meanwhile is 2-1. Not perfect, but third year head coach Robby Clark has the arrow pointing up in Wildcats Country.

