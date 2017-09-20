Residents drop 120 pounds of prescription drugs in Smith County drop boxes

The East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition tells us that since installing two prescription drug drop boxes in Smith County in July, residents have dropped off 120 pounds of prescription drugs.

The drop boxes were created by Tyler ISD welding students using donated materials. They were installed as a joint effort between the sheriff's office, the substance abuse coalition, and the prescription drug task force. The coalition says the drop boxes were created as a way of getting ahead of drug abuse.

“Many factors at the individual level and the environmental level contribute to the opioid crisis that we're seeing in our country right now,” says Susan Anderson, the coalition’s coordinator. “We're so proud of the work we've been able to do in this area to help turn the tide."

The boxes are located at the Smith County Sheriff's Office in downtown Tyler, and at the Emergency Operations Center on spur 248.

