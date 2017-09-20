Fighting prescription drug abuse

The East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition says its drug drop boxes are a big success. Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report that explains how they work, what the organization says is being accomplished and what role you can play.
Jennifer Hines joins us with a new Gift of Love report. Tonight at 10, she's introducing us to Alexis.
The Red Zone Game of the Week pits Van against Palestine. Tonight at 10, Delaney Brey has a new report that explains what's at stake and how each team plans to take home the game ball.
East Texas firefighters battled for seven hours to get a warehouse fire under control on Tuesday night.More >>
East Texas firefighters battled for seven hours to get a warehouse fire under control on Tuesday night.More >>
The East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition tells us that since installing two prescription drug drop boxes in Smith County in July, residents have dropped off 120 pounds of prescription drugs.More >>
The East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition tells us that since installing two prescription drug drop boxes in Smith County in July, residents have dropped off 120 pounds of prescription drugs.More >>
Two suspects are still on the run after a pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday morning.More >>
Two suspects are still on the run after a pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday morning.More >>
An East Texas ministry is asking for your help in "adopting" 800 homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
An East Texas ministry is asking for your help in "adopting" 800 homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.More >>