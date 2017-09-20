Firefighters faced 7-hour battle to control warehouse blaze

Multiple East Texas fire departments are on the scene of a large warehouse fire.

East Texas firefighters battled for seven hours to get a warehouse fire under control on Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, crews from six volunteer departments were called to a working fire at Smallwoods Warehouse in the 100 block of Village Drive in Diana. As crews arrived, flames were bursting from the seams of the structure.

"When we arrived, the southeast corner was where all the fire was. It was fully involved within a matter of minutes" said Diana firefighter Justin Hankins.

Neighbors say they heard what they thought was an explosion just before the fire.

"Myself and my neighbor a block away felt it and heard it. It was like a thunderclap" said neighbor Michael Waller.

The danger of spreading fire caused the evacuation of an apartment building behind the warehouse.

"Just thankful and relieved it wasn't the apartments, and that no one was hurt," said Judy Tidwell, whose family owns the property.

For seven hours, crews threw thousands of gallons of water on the flames until it was controlled.

"It was like a furnace. We attacked it for hours and finally pulled out around 4:30. It couldn't have been done without everybody that was here," Hankins said.

A state fire marshal will be on scene Thursday to determine what caused the blaze.

Smallwood owners say they will reopen business in White Oak next week.

