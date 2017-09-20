East Texas ministry needs help 'adopting' 800 damaged homes in Houston

An East Texas ministry is asking for your help in "adopting" 800 homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The homes are located in a northeast neighborhood of Houston called Lakewood. MercyWorks in Lindale is spearheading the project in hopes that they can get volunteers, supplies or money to those devastated areas.

For Debbie Lascelles, director of MercyWorks, the donations to Houston have been a blessing, but now an even more challenging goal lies ahead.



"It's really startling because you drive down street after street and everybody's yard has couches, beds, furniture, sheetrock, doors," says Lascelles.



"[They're] very nice people, very grateful, they're just needing help,” says Lascelles.



It’s a time when government agencies are tied up.



"FEMA's overwhelmed; they had to go to Florida also, so they have a really big job. And they don't know what they're going to be able to do, or when they're going to be able to do it," says Lascelles.



MercyWorks can't do it alone.



"Asking churches, or businesses families, other ministries if they would help us by adopting a family and adopting their home, which basically consists of people giving, or going and helping them reconstruct their home," says Lascelles.



MercyWorks has seen the damage and worked in the Lakewood neighborhood firsthand. They know how much the cost will be.



"We’ve estimated through a contractor’s help that it's going to be an average of $5,000 per home with volunteer labor and $10,000 with hired labor," says Lascelles.

If MercyWorks can send an army of support, a recovery that could take years may be able to happen much sooner.

"We're committed for the long haul," says Lascelles.

Click here to find more information on how you can help mercy works with construction supplies, volunteers or monetary donations.

