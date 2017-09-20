Heroes Flight Attendees

A group of veterans is headed to Washington, D.C. as part of Heroes Flight. Heroes Flight is sponsored by Brookshires and Super 1. This is the 14th sponsored trip. Veterans will have an opportunity to tour national monuments, museums and memorials.

Here's who's attending:

*William Baldree, Gilmer, Air Force, 9/17/20, 97

*W.C. Beasley, Bonham, Air Force, 12/28/22, 94

Dwain Carder, Shreveport, Navy, 11/20/28, 88

*Ken Cochran, Mooringsport, Air Force, 12/30/19, 97

C.B. Daniels, Rusk, Navy, 10/28/21, 95

*R.L. Dickey, Palestine, Navy/Air Force, 7/26/24, 93

*Jacob Fisher, Shreveport, Navy/Marines, 4/22/25, 92

Myles Grissett, Shreveport, Air Force, 1/20/25, 92

George Head, Shreveport, Navy, 3/4/21, 96

*Bub Jenkins, Atlanta, Navy, 11/14/26, 90

Johnie P. Johnson, Lena, Navy, 10/17/26, 90

Jimmy Killebrew, Lena, Navy, 2/16/25, 92

*Roy McEnturff, Edgewood, Navy, 8/30/25, 92

Walter Moseley, Point, Army Air Force, 8/28/27, 90

*Lee Nichols, Tyler, Navy, 3/23/25, 92

Faylon Richey, Pineville, Navy, 10/20/26, 90

Lacy Rogers, Pineville, Army, 3/13/24, 93

Bob Robertson, Shreveport, Navy, 1/15/25, 92

*Charles Smith, Lena, Army, 3/25/23, 94

*L.C. Smith, Bowie, Army, 6/7/28, 89

Jack Stringer, Tyler, Army, 11/10/26, 90

*Jack Thrash, Bossier City, Air Force, 5/14/28, 89

Mearl Tidwell, Hall Summit, Air Force, 7/17/27, 90

*Claude West, Minden, Navy, 8/26/27, 90

* denotes veteran

