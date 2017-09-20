Arrival, departure dates for 14th Heroes Flight

Brookshires is sending more heroes to Washington, D.C. and Welcome Home Soldiers has been invited to help send them off at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Tyler Regional Pounds Airport.

Participants are asked to arrive by 7:30 a.m.

Welcome Home Soldiers has also been invited to welcome these heroes home at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Regional Pounds Airport.

Participants are asked to arrive by 6 p.m.

"Please come on out to the airport to help us show these heroes how much we appreciate their service and to let them know they will never be forgotten," organizers said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.