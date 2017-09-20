Smith County offering reward for suspect who fired shots into an - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County offering reward for suspect who fired shots into an occupied residence

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted suspect.

A shot was fired into an occupied residence in the Hideaway Lake subdivision between midnight at 6 a.m. on August 14.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is now trying to identify the suspect in this deadly conduct case.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect's arrest. 

If you know any information on this crime you're asked to contact 903-597-2833 or 1-800-575-2833.

Officials remind you to never attempt to apprehend a suspect by yourself. 

