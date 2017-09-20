High speed pursuit spanning several counties ends in crash

Update:

DPS confirms that the high speed pursuit that started in Canton has ended.

The pursuit began when a woman in a possibly stolen silver Ford pickup fled from Police around 3:28 p.m.

The woman drove southbound out of Van Zandt County.

The chase ended in a crash at 4:09 p.m. at Highway 175 and Highway 69.

No one was injured, according to DPS.

Previous:

DPS is working a possible pursuit right now out of Athens.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, the pursuit is heading into Jacksonville on Highway 175.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office the pursuit began in Van Zandt County.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more details and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.